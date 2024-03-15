C++ Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Join our client as a Developer to innovate gaming and simulation software for Defense, Security, and Tech sectors in developing markets. Be part of an elite team that develop tailored state-of-the-art solutions for commercial, government, and military needs, making a global impact.

Responsibilities:

Develop software and software modifications using C++.

Java / C# / Delphi or other identified languages will be an advantage.

Do database modifications using Access / PostgreSQL.

System testing and implementation.

Technical documentation.

Verify solution development against development.

Maintain domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.

Design software and software modifications using common standards.

Mentoring in programming and domain knowledge.

Manage projects through planning, organizing, leading, monitoring and controlling of the programmes / projects.

Ensure that project risks are identified and managed, customers objectives delivered within the required timeframes, within budget, with quality, adhering to all the applicable methodologies to meet or exceed all milestones and improved profitability.

Ensure timeous compilation and submission of the relevant management reports.

Encourage and create possibilities that benefit the company and employee’s long-term development.

Skills & Knowledge:

Must have an in-depth knowledge of software engineering processes.

Must have a good working knowledge of software modifications using C++.

Java / C# / Delphi knowledge will be an advantage.

Must have a good working knowledge of database modifications using Access / PostgreSQL.

Must have a good working knowledge of system testing and implementation.

Must have a good knowledge and experience of Command & Control systems.

Must have a good knowledge of the systems and products developed for the SANDF.

Must have a good working knowledge of the principles of Project Management.

Must be good in writing, reading and speaking in English.

Experience Required:

At least 5 years’ software design and development experience.

At least 5 years’ experience in Project Management.

Qualifications Required:

An applicable University degree, (BEng) or similar qualification.

Diploma in Project Management.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

c++

software developer

project management

Learn more/Apply for this position