Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Mar 15, 2024

CANDIDATE HAS TO BE CAPE TOWN BASED
4 MONTH CONTRACT WITH RENEWAL IN 12 MONTH CYCLES

We are seeking a skilled Integration Architect to join our team in Cape Town, South Africa, within the retail industry. As an Integration Architect, you will play a critical role in deploying ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) or COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) solutions into existing retail ecosystems. This position requires extensive experience in integration architecture and a deep understanding of retail business processes. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 8 years of relevant experience and a proven track record of successfully integrating systems within the retail sector.

Requiremens:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
  • Minimum of 8 years of experience in integration architecture, with a focus on deploying ERP/COTS solutions within the retail industry.
  • Strong understanding of retail business processes, including inventory management, sales, and customer service.
  • Proven experience designing and implementing complex integration solutions using middleware platforms, integration patterns, and API technologies.
  • Familiarity with retail-specific integration standards and protocols, such as EDI and POS integration.
  • Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to engage effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders within the retail industry.
  • Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with a focus on delivering innovative solutions that address retail-specific integration challenges.
  • Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments and familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

  • enterprise
  • integration
  • ERP
  • COTS

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

