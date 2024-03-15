Enterprise Architect – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

CANDIDATE HAS TO BE CAPE TOWN BASED

4 MONTH CONTRACT WITH RENEWAL IN 12 MONTH CYCLES

We are seeking a skilled Integration Architect to join our team in Cape Town, South Africa, within the retail industry. As an Integration Architect, you will play a critical role in deploying ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) or COTS (Commercial Off-The-Shelf) solutions into existing retail ecosystems. This position requires extensive experience in integration architecture and a deep understanding of retail business processes. The ideal candidate will have a minimum of 8 years of relevant experience and a proven track record of successfully integrating systems within the retail sector.

Requiremens:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Minimum of 8 years of experience in integration architecture, with a focus on deploying ERP/COTS solutions within the retail industry.

Strong understanding of retail business processes, including inventory management, sales, and customer service.

Proven experience designing and implementing complex integration solutions using middleware platforms, integration patterns, and API technologies.

Familiarity with retail-specific integration standards and protocols, such as EDI and POS integration.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to engage effectively with technical and non-technical stakeholders within the retail industry.

Strong problem-solving and analytical skills, with a focus on delivering innovative solutions that address retail-specific integration challenges.

Experience working in Agile/Scrum environments and familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Desired Skills:

enterprise

integration

ERP

COTS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

