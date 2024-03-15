Hardware Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

The main purpose of this job is the hardware development of novel electronics components, modules, subsystems and systems to further the goals of the company
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Design and develop circuits for various electronic systems
- Provide input to a variety of electronic designs within the team
- Generate component symbols and capture schematics
- Perform PCB layout and routing
- Maintain accurate and up-to-date records of design changes and revisions.
- Compile acceptance Test Procedures, design documentation, datasheets and user manuals
- Identify and resolve issues through thorough testing and troubleshooting.
- Build and test prototypes of hardware systems
Key Requirements:
Qualification:
- Eng Electrical/Electronic Engineering
Experience:
- 5 years experience in electronics hardware and firmware design
Knowledge:
- Electronics
- PCB Design (Altium)
- Hardware Design (Analog/Digital)
- Firmware Design
- Test and verification
- System Engineering
Desired Skills:
- • System Engineering
- • Firmware Design
- • Test and verification