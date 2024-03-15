Intel debuts fastest desktop processor

Intel has announced full specifications and availability of Intel Core 14th Gen i9-14900KS processors, delivering up to 6,2GHz max turbo frequency out of the box.

“The Intel Core i9-14900KS showcases the full power and performance potential of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family and its performance hybrid architecture,” says Roger Chandler, Intel vice-president and GM: Enthusiast PC and Workstation Segment in the Intel Client Computing Group.

“Extreme PC enthusiasts – especially gamers and creators – can now enjoy the i9-14900KS’ record-breaking 6.2 GHz frequency while taking their desktop experience to higher levels of performance than ever before.”

The unlocked i9-14900KS processor pushes the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop processor family to its fastest speeds yet – building on last year’s industry-first 6.0 GHz Core i9-13900KS.

In addition to record-breaking frequencies, the i9-14900KS boasts 24 cores/32 threads and 36Mb of Intel Smart Cache for powerful performance in gaming and content creation workloads that desktop enthusiasts expect from Intel’s latest-gen desktop processors.

With the Intel Core 14th Gen 14900KS, gamers can experience up to 15% better performance gen-over-gen thanks to Intel’s Application Performance Optimisation (APO) feature. Content creators will benefit from the 14900KS’ performance, which can provide up to 73% performance improvement in compute-intensive workflows, such as 3D production multitasking versus competitive products.

Key features and capabilities of the i9-14900KS include:

* Up to 6.2 GHz max turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost – the fastest desktop processor speeds available on the market.

* Twenty-four cores (eight Performance-cores and 16 Efficient-cores), 32 threads, 150 watt processor base power, 36Mb Intel Smart Cache and 20 PCIe lanes (16 PCIe 5.0 and four PCIe 4.0 lanes).

* Expanded Intel APO support for the i9-14900KS – providing up to 11% performance uplift in supported titles. Intel continues to expand support for APO, which now includes 14 gaming titles.

* Support for up to 192Gb of DDR5 5600 megatransfers per second (MT/s) or DDR4 3200 MT/s memory.

Compatibility with Z790 and Z690 motherboards, with the latest BIOS recommended for the best gaming and content creation experience.