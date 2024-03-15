Jnr Software Developer

You will take responsibility for the design, development and integration of terrain related functionality in most software applications. The client develops gaming and simulation software for Defense, Security, and Tech sectors in developing markets.

Responsibilities:

Develop software and software modifications using C++.

Java / C# / Delphi or other identified languages will be an advantage.

Do database modifications using Access / PostgreSQL.

System testing and implementation.

Technical documentation.

Verify solution development against development.

Maintain domain knowledge of Command & Control systems.

Design software and software modifications using common standards.

Mentoring in programming and domain knowledge.

Client liaison.

Encourage and create possibilities that benefit the company and employee’s long-term development.

Skills & Knowledge:

Must have knowledge of software engineering processes.

Must have a good working knowledge of software modifications using C++.

Java / C# / Delphi knowledge will be an advantage.

Must have knowledge of database modifications using Access / PostgreSQL.

Must have working knowledge of system testing and implementation.

Knowledge and experience of Command & Control systems will be an advantage.

Knowledge of the systems and products developed for the SANDF will be an advantage.

Must be good in writing, reading and speaking in English.

Experience Required:

This role requires at least 3 years’ software design and development experience.

Qualifications required:

An applicable University degree (BEng) or similar qualification.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

c++

software developer

sql

