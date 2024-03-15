Product Business Analyst

Job Summary

The ideal candidate for this position should have experience communicating with Actuaries, and IT team, long term insurance, re-insurance, possess strong analytical skills, effective communication abilities, and a comprehensive understanding of the product rules value chain

Responsibilities for the role include gathering and interpreting requirements from stakeholders within established frameworks, analyzing these requirements to create clear and effective specifications for development areas, and documenting these specifications according to best practices. The Analyst will oversee the delivery of these requirements, collaborating with project and testing teams to ensure adherence to processes and quality standards.

Experience and Qualifications

Related Degree

Product Team in Long Term Life Insurance

5+ years IT / BA or actuarial specialist experience

Experience / Certification in SQL

Advanced Excel

Agile methodology or similar

Workflow (e.g., AWD)

Testing methodologies & tools

Financial / Statistical mathematics

Desired Skills:

SQL

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

