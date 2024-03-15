Product Business Analyst

Job Summary
The ideal candidate for this position should have experience communicating with Actuaries, and IT team, long term insurance, re-insurance, possess strong analytical skills, effective communication abilities, and a comprehensive understanding of the product rules value chain
Responsibilities for the role include gathering and interpreting requirements from stakeholders within established frameworks, analyzing these requirements to create clear and effective specifications for development areas, and documenting these specifications according to best practices. The Analyst will oversee the delivery of these requirements, collaborating with project and testing teams to ensure adherence to processes and quality standards.
Experience and Qualifications
- Related Degree
- Product Team in Long Term Life Insurance
- 5+ years IT / BA or actuarial specialist experience
- Experience / Certification in SQL
- Advanced Excel
- Agile methodology or similar
- Workflow (e.g., AWD)
- Testing methodologies & tools
- Financial / Statistical mathematics
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree