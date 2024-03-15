QA Team Lead

Quality Assurance Lead (QA Lead)
Johannesburg, South Africa
12-month contract
Lead the Charge in Quality Assurance Excellence!
Is this you?
Are you a visionary QA Lead, eager to steer a team towards unparalleled software quality? With your advanced skills in object-oriented programming, development languages, and testing frameworks, you’re ready to face any challenge head-on.
What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)
Guide your team through sprint planning, backlog grooming, and the delivery of high-quality test artefacts. Remove blockers for Software Quality Engineers, ensuring adherence to automation governance and efficient product implementation. Promote a culture of continuous improvement, ensuring software solutions meet the highest standards of quality and efficiency.
Where you’ll be doing it
Join a leading financial institution renowned for its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence. Our client fosters a culture where technology and finance intersect to create impactful products for its customers.
What you’ll need
Your toolbox includes advanced proficiency in C#, Java, mobile app development, SOAP and RESTFUL services, and testing tools like Selenium and Appium. Experience with service and data virtualisation is also key. Your ability to lead and a deep understanding of quality assurance processes, will drive your team to new heights of success. Automation testing experience is essential.
What you’ll get
A 12-month contract with the opportunity to lead a dedicated team, a competitive salary, and the chance to work at the forefront of financial technology. Our client values innovation, supports professional growth, and is dedicated to delivering exceptional solutions.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Java
- Mobile Application development
- SOAP
- RESTFUL
- Selenium
- Appium
- Data Virtualisation
- Automation testing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree