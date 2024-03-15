Qlikview Support Engineer

QlikView BI Environment Support Engineer

Midrand, South Africa

6 month contract, possible extension to 12 months

Elevate BI Solutions: Become the QlikView Support Engineer our client needs!

Is this you?

Are you a QlikView expert ready to take on the challenge of maintaining and enhancing BI environments? With a keen eye for detail and a knack for troubleshooting, you’re the problem-solver our client seeks. If you’re passionate about data, driven to improve BI tools, and ready to build innovative ETLs, you’re the perfect fit for the team.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You’ll ensure the smooth operation of our client’s QlikView BI environment, tackling daily challenges head-on. From managing calls and maintaining models to investigating enhancements and building new ETLs, your work will directly impact the accuracy and reliability of their data analysis.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be an integral part of a global leader in construction and high-performance materials, renowned for its innovation and commitment to sustainability. This company prides itself on creating solutions that improve the lives of people around the world, fostering a culture of teamwork, excellence, and making a difference.

What you’ll need

Solid experience with QlikView BI environments, an analytical mindset, and the ability to manage SLAs effectively. Your problem-solving skills, combined with your experience in maintaining QlikView models and developing new ETLs, will set you apart.

What you’ll get

The opportunity to work onsite with a leading international company, and the chance to impact BI strategies significantly. You’ll join a team that values innovation, collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence.

Desired Skills:

Qlikview

ETL

Data Modeling

data sources

data analysis

Software troubleshooting

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

