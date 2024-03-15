Senior Android Developer

Mar 15, 2024

Details of Role:

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop and test new features in the organisation’s applications for Android.
  • Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.
  • Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency.
  • Regularly maintain Android applications via debugging and continuous updates.
  • Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.
  • Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
  • Help maintain code quality.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 6 years Java, Kotlin, or C++ and the Android SDK experience
  • Exposure to Android Studio
  • 6 years experience as an android developer will be advantageous.
  • 4 years UI design and a user-oriented focus.
  • Android design principles and interface guidelines.
  • Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket.
  • Knowledge relating to publishing on the PlayStore.

Desired Skills:

  • Android SK
  • UI/UX
  • Java

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

