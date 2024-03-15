Senior Android Developer

Details of Role:
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and develop and test new features in the organisation’s applications for Android.
- Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process.
- Continuously discover, evaluate, and implement new technologies to maximise development efficiency.
- Regularly maintain Android applications via debugging and continuous updates.
- Participate as a team member to define, design, and create new features in fully agile Scrum deliveries.
- Ensure the performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications.
- Help maintain code quality.
Minimum Requirements:
- 6 years Java, Kotlin, or C++ and the Android SDK experience
- Exposure to Android Studio
- 6 years experience as an android developer will be advantageous.
- 4 years UI design and a user-oriented focus.
- Android design principles and interface guidelines.
- Competence in version control software like GitHub or BitBucket.
- Knowledge relating to publishing on the PlayStore.
Desired Skills:
- Android SK
- UI/UX
- Java
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree