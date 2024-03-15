Software Quality Engineer – Gauteng Sandown

Software Quality Engineer

Johannesburg, South Africa

12-month contract

Engineer Excellence: Join Us as a Software Quality Engineer!

Is this you?

If you’re a software quality specialist with an eye for detail and a passion for creating seamless, high-quality applications, then our client wants you. Your advanced skills in object-oriented programming, mobile application development, and various development languages, coupled with a knack for test automation, make you the perfect candidate.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

Dive deep into the data lifecycle, contributing to the development, automation, and testing of cutting-edge software solutions. Collaborate to refine testing processes, enhance automation frameworks, and ensure the software meets the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

Where you’ll be doing it

Our client, a leading financial institution, is known for its innovative banking solutions and commitment to technological advancement. They value creativity, collaboration, and the continuous improvement of its team members, offering a dynamic and supportive environment where you can grow both professionally and personally.

What you’ll need

Your toolbox is filled with advanced skills in C#, Java, object-oriented programming, and mobile application development, alongside proficiency in SOAP and RESTFUL services. Experience with testing tools like Selenium and Appium, as well as a solid understanding of service and data virtualisation, performance, and load testing, will set you apart.

What you’ll get

A 12-month contract with a competitive salary, the chance to work on exciting projects within a leading financial institution, and an opportunity to be part of a team at the forefront of financial technology innovation.

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

Object Oriented Programming

Mobile Application Development

SOAP

RESTFUL

Selenium

Appium

Automation Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position