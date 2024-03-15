Systems Developer

Systems Developer

Market-Related Salary

Cape Town

Excellent career opportunity with a fast-growing FMCG company based in Cape Town for a Systems Developer. Reporting to the Systems Development Manager, you will be responsible for the documentation, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration-related projects to help the business be more efficient and provide better service.

Key Performance Areas

Application development

Full lifecycle application development

Designing, coding, and debugging applications in various software languages.

Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification of code metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis

Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

Software modelling and simulation

Front-end graphical user interface design

Software testing and quality assurance

Support, maintain and document software functionality.

Integrate software with existing systems.

Compliance

Maintain standards compliance.

Participate in code build and release processes.

Qualifications and experience

5+ years experience in full lifecycle software application development (SDLC)

5+ years experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)

5+ years experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST.

5+ years MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar

5+ years experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS

5+ years experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)

5+ years of experience developing web apps.

Experience with Azure DevOps

Valid driver’s license – Code 08

Desired Skills:

.Net

.NET Core

C#

Microsoft Azure

Object-Oriented Programming

Programming

REST API

About The Employer:

Market Leader in the FMCG industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position