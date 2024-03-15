Systems Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Systems Developer
Market-Related Salary
Cape Town
Excellent career opportunity with a fast-growing FMCG company based in Cape Town for a Systems Developer. Reporting to the Systems Development Manager, you will be responsible for the documentation, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration-related projects to help the business be more efficient and provide better service.
Key Performance Areas
Application development
- Full lifecycle application development
- Designing, coding, and debugging applications in various software languages.
- Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification of code metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis
- Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)
- Software modelling and simulation
- Front-end graphical user interface design
- Software testing and quality assurance
- Support, maintain and document software functionality.
- Integrate software with existing systems.
Compliance
- Maintain standards compliance.
- Participate in code build and release processes.
Qualifications and experience
- 5+ years experience in full lifecycle software application development (SDLC)
- 5+ years experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)
- 5+ years experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST.
- 5+ years MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar
- 5+ years experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS
- 5+ years experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)
- 5+ years of experience developing web apps.
- Experience with Azure DevOps
- Valid driver’s license – Code 08
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- .NET Core
- C#
- Microsoft Azure
- Object-Oriented Programming
- Programming
- REST API
About The Employer:
Market Leader in the FMCG industry.