Systems Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Mar 15, 2024

Systems Developer

Market-Related Salary

Cape Town

Excellent career opportunity with a fast-growing FMCG company based in Cape Town for a Systems Developer. Reporting to the Systems Development Manager, you will be responsible for the documentation, development, installation, testing and maintenance of software systems, including integration-related projects to help the business be more efficient and provide better service.

Key Performance Areas

Application development

  • Full lifecycle application development
  • Designing, coding, and debugging applications in various software languages.
  • Software analysis, code analysis, requirements analysis, software review, identification of code metrics, system risk analysis, software reliability analysis
  • Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)
  • Software modelling and simulation
  • Front-end graphical user interface design
  • Software testing and quality assurance
  • Support, maintain and document software functionality.
  • Integrate software with existing systems.

Compliance

  • Maintain standards compliance.
  • Participate in code build and release processes.

Qualifications and experience

  • 5+ years experience in full lifecycle software application development (SDLC)
  • 5+ years experience developing C# and .Net (incl min. 3 years’ experience using .Net Core)
  • 5+ years experience developing WebAPI / web services / REST.
  • 5+ years MS SQL server / T-SQL or similar
  • 5+ years experience in HTML, JavaScript/Typescript, CSS
  • 5+ years experience in Object-oriented Design and Analysis (OOA and OOD)
  • 5+ years of experience developing web apps.
  • Experience with Azure DevOps
  • Valid driver’s license – Code 08

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • .NET Core
  • C#
  • Microsoft Azure
  • Object-Oriented Programming
  • Programming
  • REST API

About The Employer:

Market Leader in the FMCG industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position