Systems Specialist (Active Directory) – Gauteng Pretoria

We are seeking a Systems Specialist (Active Directory) to join our team in Pretoria. As a Systems Specialist (Active Directory) you’ll be responsible for managing and supporting the Active Directory (AD)/Exchange/O365 platforms and related components.

What you’ll do:

Performing the addition and removal of domain and/or domain controllers in accordance with instructions given.

Maintaining the password policy within the AD and Provide domain name server services.

Create and maintain CI structures and schemas, quota management, including the creation, change and deletion of End User accounts, End User groups, End

User profiles, End User access passwords, rights and privileges, and applicable security administrative tasks (including logical security controls) through a high level of automation.

Ensure Windows time synchronization and Manage DFS, share creation and administration.

Provide DHCP Services and Manage, create, and configure the DHCP scope.

DNS Management: Perform DNS forwarders and root hints, aging and scavenging, record creation and modification, and perform DNS name resolution.

Perform AD Integrated DNS In-Scope Country creation and modification.

Manage and maintain manual DNS entries.

Account creation, including adding new End Users, groups and resources to the Active Directory and domain joined IT Equipment.

Account modification, including modifying existing End Users, groups and resources on the Active Directory and domain joined IT equipment.

Account deletion, including deleting existing End User accounts, groups and resources from the Active Directory and domain joined IT equipment.

Password resets, including reset passwords for End Users on all domain joined IT equipment and Active Directory.

Group Policy Management: Perform Group Policy creation, testing, modification and deletion of End User directories, profiles, login scripts and Group Policy Objects (GPO).

Conduct Daily Health Check Report of all domain controllers due by 9am.

Report on server account management pertaining to new, move, change, delete in accordance with standard naming convention.

Plan and configure a Microsoft Teams environment

Manage chat, teams, channels, and apps

Manage calling and meetings

Monitor and troubleshoot a Microsoft Teams environment

Manage organizational settings and resources

Plan and manage the mail transport architecture

Plan and implement a hybrid configuration and migration

Secure the messaging environment

Solid knowledge of SSL including troubleshooting and remediation

Your expertise:

8+ Years AD and Exchange/O365 experience

8+ Years IT Experience

Qualifications required:

MCSE MCTIP

A+, N+

ITIL Foundation V3/4

Microsoft 365 Certifications

Cloud Technology Certifications (preferably AZURE)

Technical IT Qualification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Onsite at Lynnwood, Pretoria

Physical Demands: Normal physical demands can be expected of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting

Travel: Own vehicle, travelling might be required

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

