Technical Specialist (Senior)(Market Shaping) – (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:
- Assume overall direct responsibility for the deliverable of the Market Shaping output, manage all milestones, timelines, and any emerging interdependencies
- Lead the implementation of the Market Shaping working
Location:
- Parktown – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Provide overall project leadership of market surveillance
- Develop market shaping strategy and detailed annual work plans
- Facilitate and lead deal design
- Identification and design of market-shaping interventions
- Oversee the development of technical content needed to engage with all external stakeholders
- Lead and coordinate implementation of the market-shaping output
- Develop and maintain a strong relationship with Unitaid (donor) as relates to the market-shaping output work
- Manage the contractual relationship with CHAI and ensure that they, as sub-grantee meet all their key technical deliverables
- Work closely with CHAI and oversee the implementation and monitoring of defined supply-side interventions
- Manage the contractual relationship with various drug manufacturers as relates to incentives
- Manage the day-to-day relationships with all stakeholders, in particular with CHAI, and maintain technical oversight over their deliverables and all other stakeholder inputs – e.g., ensure that Wits RHI is represented in all field verification site visits
- Ensure comprehensive and timely reporting to Unitaid
- Contribute to the strategic direction to the project
- Develop and effectively manage relationships with relevant Wits RHI structures
- Maintain close communication with the Wits RHI Communications team to achieve effective Wits RHI media coverage on market shaping
- Manage day-to-day operations and coordination of the market-shaping output
- Ensure project deliverables are on track to deliver high quality, timeous, successful project outcomes
- Oversee the planning and coordination of the Wits RHI team on market-shaping issues
- Oversee coordination between the two output streams: (1) Supplier Engagement/Contract Management; (2) Drug Development & Regulatory Processes
- Lead the technical coordination between Wits RHI, Unitaid, CHAI, and all other stakeholders and ensure that Wits RHI is represented
- Ensure optimal communication between and across the Wits RHI and CHAI teams is optimal and that program activities are coordinated and leveraged
- Ensure the market shaping work (output 4) dovetails with other Unitaid-funded work, particularly Project PrEP (output 1, 2, and 3)
- Contribute to the achievement of Wits RHI’s corporate goals and objectives. Actively participate in key global, regional, and national stakeholders for a Line manage two senior technical experts: (1) Supplier Engagement/Contract Management; (2) Drug Development & Regulatory Processes. Also, manage a project administrator and a project statistician
- Oversee the management of the broader market-shaping output team – 6 team members in total
- Manage the market shaping budget – e.g., oversee and approve such aspects such as payments to CHAI and incentives to drug manufacturers
- Report monthly on key achievements, challenges, and any anecdotal success stories
- Support financial management and control as related to the above Human Resources and other activities
- Manage line reports in keeping with Wits RHI policies and procedures
- Plan, convene, and produce reports for monthly one-on-one meetings with supervised staff to monitor performance and support
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Oversee the duties of subordinates to ensure optimal staff utilization and maintenance of sound labor relations
- Plan, organize and lead staff performance assessments
- Identify substandard performance by team members and plan and implement necessary corrective action
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organization
- Lead the promotion of harmony, teamwork, and sharing of information
- Provide day-to-day support to all project staff
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management
- Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- A Graduate-level Degree with significant experience in product development, commercialization and regulatory affairs, including conceptualization, design, and execution of market-shaping opportunities
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 10 years of work experience, with a focus on product development commercialization and regulatory affairs, including conceptualization, design, and execution of market-shaping opportunities
- Experience leading strategy development to overcome key barriers and issues related to product development and commercialization, filing, approval, introduction, and adoption
- Extensive experience developing and managing senior-most relationships with manufacturers, procurement, and other partners, Stringent Regulatory Authority (SRAs), National Drug Regulatory Authorities (NDRA), Ministries of Health, and other key stakeholders, including innovator and generic product manufacturers
- Experience leading capacitation of new/junior team members with more limited experience in product development and commercialization and regulatory affairs
- Ability to collaborate remotely with team members spread across geographies
Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:
- Good interpersonal skills and ability to navigate complicated situations, excellent levels of written and verbal English communication skills, ability to communicate in other SA languages, preferably area-appropriate
Demands of the job:
- Travel will be required within and outside of South Africa
- Work can be highly demanding and pressurized, and requires flexibility, management, training, and leadership experience
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 2 April 2024.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
About The Employer:
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid Contribution
- Provident Fund Contribution