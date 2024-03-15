Technical Support Agent (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the team of a dynamic Technology company in Centurion seeking a strong technical and solutions-driven Technical Support Agent who will serve as the central point of contact for all customer incidents and service requests. The role of Agents is to provide first-line support for all residential and business customers. You will assist clients and log their requests which is imperative to providing customer satisfaction and continuous service delivery demands. Technical Support Agents work in a dynamic, fast-paced environment which provides services via the phone, through e-mail, remote desktop, etc. Applicants will need Matric/Grade 12 and MUST HAVE a background in Telecommunications (Internet Service Provider) with a valid Driver’s License and own reliable transport as you will be required to work shifts.

DUTIES:

Assist clients with logging any IT related incidents when called upon.

Assist clients telephonically or remotely with connectivity issues.

Escalate any unresolved queries to higher level support.

Maintain a first-class/professional level of customer service, ensuring that all customers are treated efficiently and in an appropriate manner.

Maintain excellent verbal communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical clients.

Accurately record, update and document requests using the IT service desk system.

Be willing to attend internal training, if and when necessary, to keep up to date with the latest technology and internal system processes.

Any other duties that may be required.

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12 / Matric.

Background in Telecommunications (Internet Service Provider), a MUST.

A valid Driver’s License.

Own vehicle/transport.

Will be required to work shifts.

Advantageous –

Any other IT qualifications.

A+, N+, MiroTik (MTCNA).

ATTRIBUTES:

Works well in a team and remains highly motivated and driven to accomplish your roles and responsibilities.

