Technical Support – Solar / Renewable Energy – Western Cape Cape Town

If you are a technically adept individual with a passion for your work and a talent for customer support, we invite you to apply for this position and contribute to the growth of one of the largest South African distributors of sustainable energy solutions.

As a Support Technician, you will play a crucial role in providing technical support and troubleshooting assistance to clients who perform solar and renewable energy installations in various settings, including households and businesses.

You will be responsible for ensuring that clients have the necessary guidance and expertise to successfully install products.

We are seeking an individual with a strong technical background, excellent communication skills, the ability to simplify complex concepts, and a talent for training and relationship-building.

Key Responsibilities:

Technical Support: Provide expert technical assistance and guidance to clients via phone, email, or on-site visits to troubleshoot and resolve issues related to solar, renewable, and electrical equipment installations.

Provide expert technical assistance and guidance to clients via phone, email, or on-site visits to troubleshoot and resolve issues related to solar, renewable, and electrical equipment installations. Training: Assist clients to enhance their understanding of products, including explaining complicated concepts in a clear and comprehensible manner.

Assist clients to enhance their understanding of products, including explaining complicated concepts in a clear and comprehensible manner. Client Relationship: Build and maintain strong, positive relationships with clients, ensuring their needs are met promptly and professionally. Serve as a trusted technical advisor.

Build and maintain strong, positive relationships with clients, ensuring their needs are met promptly and professionally. Serve as a trusted technical advisor. Documentation: Maintain detailed records of support interactions, troubleshooting processes, and solutions provided. Keep up-to-date documentation on common issues and resolutions.

Maintain detailed records of support interactions, troubleshooting processes, and solutions provided. Keep up-to-date documentation on common issues and resolutions. Quality Assurance: Perform quality checks and inspections on installations, ensuring compliance with industry standards and best practices.

Perform quality checks and inspections on installations, ensuring compliance with industry standards and best practices. Product Knowledge: Stay updated on the latest developments and advancements in solar, renewable, and electrical equipment to provide accurate and up-to-date information to clients.

Qualifications:

Relevant qualification in the Electrical field.

At least 5 years’ proven experience in electrical support, troubleshooting, or a similar technical role.

Strong knowledge of solar and renewable energy systems and electrical components is highly advantageous.

Exceptional communication skills.

Ability to explain complex technical concepts in a simplified manner.

Excellent interpersonal skills with the ability to relate to people from diverse backgrounds.

Access to personal transportation for on-site visits.

Problem-solving and critical-thinking abilities.

Strong attention to detail and organizational skills.

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. Unfortunately, we do not accept direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

electrical

solar

technical support

Learn more/Apply for this position