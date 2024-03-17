IT Support Technician

- Provide General Desktop Support.
- Fast and effective problem resolution.
- Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure.
- Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.
- Diagnose and resolve technical issues
- Investigation and implementing automated processes.
- Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them.
- Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam).
- Exchange server mailbox maintenance.
- Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.
- Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.
- Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.
- Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.
- Deploy database change scripts:
- Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues.
- Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.
- Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops.
- Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.
- Completing internal user moves including phones.
- Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.
Desired Skills:
- VMware
- SQL
- Azure
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma