IT Support Technician

Mar 17, 2024

  • Provide General Desktop Support.
  • Fast and effective problem resolution.
  • Monitor Active Directory, Exchange, VMware and SQL infrastructure.
  • Continually review the IT software/hardware infrastructure to ensure robustness and efficiency.
  • Diagnose and resolve technical issues
  • Investigation and implementing automated processes.
  • Identify system/service bottlenecks and/or single-points-of-failure, and develop solutions to overcome them.
  • Managing backups and tape rotation (Veeam).
  • Exchange server mailbox maintenance.
  • Monitor support queue that consists largely of end-user fault calls.
  • Identify and ensure technology assets are documented and mapped out correctly.
  • Ensure maintenance schedules are maintained and contribute to the overall health of the system.
  • Troubleshoot SQL Server service outages as they occur.
  • Deploy database change scripts:
  • Liaise with all company personal regarding IT issues.
  • Ability to evaluate controls and adhere to controlled technical development lifecycle and ITSM processes.
  • Setting up and configuring new laptops/desktops.
  • Ensuring security patches and upgrades are applied and kept up to date.
  • Completing internal user moves including phones.
  • Install and configure systems and applications in support of daily operations.

Desired Skills:

  • VMware
  • SQL
  • Azure

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

