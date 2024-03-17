Senior Business Analyst Data & Ops – Gauteng Braamfontein

- Challenging the status quo with a view to improving the environment or peoples understanding
- Giving presentations
- Identifying trends
- Analyzing business operations
- Conducting a needs analysis
- Conducting business analysis
- Conducting root cause analysis
- Determining cost/benefit ratios
- Interviewing people to get needed information
- Providing specialist advice or opinion
- Verifying process flow
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Capital Markets
- Data
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree