Senior Project Manager

Mar 17, 2024

  • Managing projects within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost, within the project governance framework.
  • Accountable for achieving results through the efforts or others.
  • Delivers specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction.
  • Delivers the required outcomes for each project, phase or stage.
  • Ensures that quality is achieved as planned.
  • Deliver to time and cost within agreed tolerances.
  • Responsible for managing people, work and resources involved. Establishes and updates plans with actuals and forecasts.
  • Manages deviations from plan.
  • Reports to respective stakeholders and escalates decisions and unresolved issues

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • business development
  • PMI

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Project Management Institute

