Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

- Managing projects within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost, within the project governance framework.
- Accountable for achieving results through the efforts or others.
- Delivers specified requirements and meets customer satisfaction.
- Delivers the required outcomes for each project, phase or stage.
- Ensures that quality is achieved as planned.
- Deliver to time and cost within agreed tolerances.
- Responsible for managing people, work and resources involved. Establishes and updates plans with actuals and forecasts.
- Manages deviations from plan.
- Reports to respective stakeholders and escalates decisions and unresolved issues
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- business development
- PMI
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Project Management Institute