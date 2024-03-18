Advanced Front-end developer

Are you an Advanced Front-end developer? Join our clients, based in Midrand/ Menlyn are at the forefront of automotive innovation, shaping the future of mobility with groundbreaking technology and visionary solutions! Have the opportunity to travel abroad, gain project exposure and a fantastic hybrid model.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or master’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Graphic Design, or a related field.

Proven experience in developing applications using modern frameworks and platforms.

Strong portfolio showcasing previous work with interactive dashboards, data visualization, and infographics.

UX Design and Programming: A solid foundation in user experience design principles and front-end programming languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) to craft seamless application interfaces.

Data Visualization and BI Tools: Proficiency in data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau) to create interactive dashboards and infographics.

UI/UX Design: Strong design skills with a focus on user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) best practices to ensure intuitive and engaging applications.

Integration and APIs: Knowledge of API usage and integration techniques to connect applications with various data sources and services.

Collaboration and Agile Methodologies: Familiarity with agile development practices and collaboration tools (Azure DevOps, Trello) to work effectively in a team environment and manage project workflows.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter.

Advantageous Skills:

Advanced Programming Languages: Proficiency in additional programming languages (Java, C#, Python) and frameworks (React, Angular, .NET) for versatile back-end and front-end development.

Mobile Development: Experience with mobile app development platforms (iOS/Swift, Android/Kotlin, React Native) for creating responsive and cross-platform mobile applications.

Cloud Computing: Familiarity with cloud services (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) for deploying and scaling applications, as well as knowledge of cloud-native development practices.

DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Understanding of DevOps principles and tools (Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions) for automating the software delivery process.

Database and Data Management: Experience with database technologies (SQL, NoSQL) and an understanding of data modeling and management for robust application data handling.

Desired Skills:

HTML

CSS

JAVASCRIPT

UI

UX

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

