Agile Master (Advanced) 2263 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Guiding your team(s) and the organisation in its Scrum adoption.
Guiding your team(s) and the organisation on Agile/Scrum best practices.
Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.
Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.
Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organisation.
Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.
Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.
Actively participating in Scrum events.
Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.
Facilitating impediment resolution.
Fostering and increasing team morale.
Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.
Joining Agile Masters’ CoP.
Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.
Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.
Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework.
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar
Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team
Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry
Scrum Master or Agile Master certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance
Essential Skills Requirements:
Agile Working Model
DevOps and BizDevOps
Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban)
Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS
Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, etc.)
Product Management
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM)
Lean Process Management
Coaching and training skills and techniques
Ability to serve a technical team using Agile ways of working
Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling of defects, etc)
Knowledge of numerous training and facilitation techniques
Conflict Resolution methods
Ability to serve multiple Scrum teams and team interdependency management
Team and people development
Agile health checks
Soft Skills:
Teamwork
Servant Leadership
Problem solver
Above-board work ethics
Communication
Punctuality
Strong presentation skills
Persistence
Initiative
Systems thinking
Desired Skills:
