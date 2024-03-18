Agile Master (Advanced) 2263 TT

Guiding your team(s) and the organisation in its Scrum adoption.

Guiding your team(s) and the organisation on Agile/Scrum best practices.

Implementing Scrum according to the Scrum Guide.

Collaborating with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

Monitoring and communicating commitments, dependencies, and risks.

Championing Agile ways of working within your team and throughout the organisation.

Coaching team members in self-management and cross-functionality.

Helping your Scrum Team(s) focus on creating high-value Increments that meet the DoD.

Actively participating in Scrum events.

Enabling your team to monitor work progress effectively.

Facilitating impediment resolution.

Fostering and increasing team morale.

Protecting your team(s) from interruptions and disruptions.

Joining Agile Masters’ CoP.

Providing insights into the evolution of Agile metrics in complex Agile environments to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

Building a trusting and safe environment where problems can be raised without fear of blame and with an emphasis on problem solving.

Implementing training efforts and creating supporting training materials to help advance your team’s understanding and application of Agile philosophies and the Scrum Framework.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

Degree or Diploma in IT, business or similar

Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience as a Scrum/Agile Master in an agile team

Minimum of 4-5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps industry

Scrum Master or Agile Master certified through [URL Removed] or scrum alliance

Essential Skills Requirements:

Agile Working Model

DevOps and BizDevOps

Deep understanding of the Scrum framework and other Agile ways of working (Kanban)

Scaled Scrum frameworks such as Nexus and LeSS

Deep understanding of the Atlassian Suite (JIRA, Confluence, etc.)

Product Management

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Change-Management (CM), Incident Management (IM), Problem Management (PM)

Lean Process Management

Coaching and training skills and techniques

Ability to serve a technical team using Agile ways of working

Knowledge of numerous well documented patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach (e.g. Burndown techniques, Retrospective formats, handling of defects, etc)

Knowledge of numerous training and facilitation techniques

Conflict Resolution methods

Ability to serve multiple Scrum teams and team interdependency management

Team and people development

Agile health checks

Soft Skills:

Teamwork

Servant Leadership

Problem solver

Above-board work ethics

Communication

Punctuality

Strong presentation skills

Persistence

Initiative

Systems thinking

Desired Skills:

Agile Working Model

DevOps and BizDevOps

Scrum framework

