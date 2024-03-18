Android Mobile Developer

Mar 18, 2024

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Help design, develop and refine new features
  • Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
  • Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
  • Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

The skills we need:

  • Be accountable
  • Creative
  • Solution oriented
  • Flexible
  • Take pride in your work

Qualifications & Experience:

  • A computer science or engineering degree (or equivalent experience)
  • At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android written in Kotlin
  • In the event that you do not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 5 years’ of Software Development experience
  • Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.
  • Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.
  • Experience with Fragments.
  • Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
  • Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
  • Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.

Additional Desirable Skills

  • Android Java experience is a bonus.
  • Any iOS native development experience is a bonus.
  • Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Retrofit, glide, coroutines).
  • Experience working with unit test frameworks
  • Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework.
  • Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
  • Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.

