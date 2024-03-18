Android Mobile Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

This position reports to the Mobile Engineering Manager
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Help design, develop and refine new features
- Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
The skills we need:
- Be accountable
- Creative
- Solution oriented
- Flexible
- Take pride in your work
Qualifications & Experience:
- A computer science or engineering degree (or equivalent experience)
- At least 2 years of professional experience in native Android written in Kotlin
- In the event that you do not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 5 years’ of Software Development experience
- Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals.
- Full understanding of the Android application and activity lifecycles.
- Experience with Fragments.
- Appreciation of Android-specific asynchronous processing techniques.
- Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
- Knowledge and Appreciation of Android user experience design patterns.
Additional Desirable Skills
- Android Java experience is a bonus.
- Any iOS native development experience is a bonus.
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (Retrofit, glide, coroutines).
- Experience working with unit test frameworks
- Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Robot Framework.
- Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
- Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
Desired Skills:
- Android
- java
- kotlin
- computer science
- Android Development