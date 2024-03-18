Back-End Developer – TypeScript at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

About the Role:

As a Senior Backend TypeScript Developer, you will play a crucial role in the development and maintenance of our client’s backend systems. You will be responsible for designing, implementing, and optimising scalable and high-performance server-side applications. The ideal candidate is a passionate developer with extensive experience in TypeScript, backend technologies, and a proven track record of delivering robust and efficient solutions.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and understand requirements for backend development.

Design and implement scalable and maintainable backend solutions using TypeScript.

Develop, test, and deploy server-side applications, ensuring high performance and reliability.

Optimise existing codebase for improved efficiency and performance.

Collaborate with front-end developers to integrate user-facing elements with server-side logic.

Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve issues across the entire stack.

Stay updated on industry best practices, new technologies, and emerging trends in backend development.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Proven experience as a Backend Developer with a focus on TypeScript.

Solid understanding of backend technologies, including Node.js and [URL Removed] with database systems, both SQL and NoSQL (e.g., MongoDB, PostgreSQL).

Strong knowledge of RESTful API design and development.

Familiarity with containerization and orchestration tools (e.g., Docker, Kubernetes).

Experience with cloud platforms such as AWS, Azure, or GCP.

Strong understanding of software architecture and design principles.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Effective communication and collaboration skills.

Job ID:

J104415

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website – [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

TypeScript

Node.js

back-end development

Learn more/Apply for this position