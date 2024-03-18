Backend Cloud Developer (Advanced) 0226 – Gauteng Pretoria

Backend Cloud Developer
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud and Container Architecture
  • At least 6 years’ worth of experience using back-end technologies such as
    • Java
    • Javascript / TypeScript / Node.js
    • Python

  • Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred):
    • Compute: Kubernetes and Severless
    • API Gateway, CloudWatch, DynamoDB, SQS, SNS, Kinesis, S3, etc.
    • Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
    • Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
    • Infrastructure as Code (Terraform, CloudFormation)
    • Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
    • Monitoring and log analytics

  • Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

  • Experience with:
    • Web Services Design & Deployment
    • REST
    • GIT

  • Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

  • Experience in AGILE or SCRUM

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Experience with Linear and Nonlinear Optimization
  • Experience with Control Theory
  • Experience with Machine Learning
  • Experience with Design and Evaluation of Efficient Algorithms (Complexity Theory)
  • Experience with Performance Testing and Tuning
  • Experience with E-mobility

QUALIFICATIONS NEEDED:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Cloud Certifications

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices Architecture
  • Cloud Architecture

