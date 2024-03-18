Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About the Role:

As a Business Analyst, you will play a crucial role in bridging the gap between business needs and technology solutions. You will work closely with stakeholders to understand requirements, analyse processes, and recommend improvements to enhance operational efficiency.

Role Responsibilities:

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document detailed business requirements through interviews, workshops, and surveys.

Analyse existing business processes and systems to identify areas for improvement and optimisation.

Create clear and concise documentation, including business process flows, use cases, and functional specifications.

Perform data analysis to support business decision-making, identifying trends, patterns, and insights.

Work with development teams to translate business requirements into technical specifications and assist in technology solution design and evaluation.

Build and maintain strong relationships with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring effective communication and alignment with project goals.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst in the IT/Tech industry.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Familiarity with agile methodologies and project management practices.

Experience with business process modelling and analysis tools.

Knowledge of data analysis techniques and tools.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively in a fast-paced environment.

