Cisco completes Splunk acquisition

Cisco has completed the acquisition of Splunk.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Splunk to Cisco,” says Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco. “As one of the world’s largest software companies, we will revolutionize the way our customers leverage data to connect and protect every aspect of their organization as we help power and protect the AI revolution.”

Gary Steele, executive vice-president and GM of Splunk, adds: “Uniting Splunk and Cisco will bring tremendous value to our joint customers worldwide. The combination of Cisco and Splunk will provide truly comprehensive visibility and insights across an organization’s

To reap the benefits of AI, organisations need the infrastructure to power it, the data to develop it, a security platform to protect it, and an observability platform to monitor and manage it in real time. With this acquisition, Cisco will be able to do these things.

“Cisco and Splunk is a transformative combination that will allow customers to do things that weren’t possible before,” says Stephen Elliot, group vice-president: I&O, cloud operations and DevOps at IDC. “With the close, Cisco has created a unique set of solutions for networking, security, and operations executives in the market.

“When you add that to their channel and AI investments, customers should be considering the higher levels of business value that can now be unlocked.”

The combination of Cisco and Splunk will provide customers with:

* Better Security. A highly comprehensive security solution for threat prevention, detection, investigation, and response for organizations of any size, utilising cloud, network, and endpoint traffic for unparalleled visibility.

* Better Observability. A highly comprehensive full-stack observability solution for delivering amazing digital experiences across a multi-cloud hybrid environment.

* Better Networking. A leading secure networking solution delivered on intelligent, resilient, and continually optimized network infrastructure.

* Better AI. Cisco’s networking portfolio –– combined with enhanced security, full-stack observability, and a comprehensive data platform –– empowers customers to securely harness the power of AI throughout their organizations and applications.

* Better Economics. Cisco and Splunk’s platform approach will help our customers consolidate numerous point products—delivering better business outcomes and reducing costs.

Cisco and Splunk also bring together global developer and partner communities with experience extending security, observability, and data platform capabilities with pre-packaged applications and solutions for customers.

Over the next several months, customers can expect a number of new product announcements across the portfolio with the integration of Splunk.