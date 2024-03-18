Cloud Database Engineer (LM)

Mar 18, 2024

  • Design and implement cloud-based database solutions.

  • Develop and maintain database migration plans.

  • Work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and resolve database-related issues.

  • Ensure that all database systems are secure, reliable, and compliant with industry standards.

  • Develop and maintain documentation for all database systems and processes.

  • Stay up-to-date with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and cloud computing.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Experience with Oracle database architecture, automation, and performance tuning.

  • Expert knowledge of cloud architectures with a focus on databases.

  • Experience with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, autonomous database on shared and dedicated infrastructure, provisioning and supporting of OCI resources (preferred).

  • Optional PostgreSQL knowledge in cloud environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle
  • PostgreSQL
  • Oracle database administration

