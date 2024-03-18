Dell partners with Nvidia to debut enterprise AI stack

Dell Technologies has partnered with Nvidia to launch a full stack of enterprise-level artificial intelligence (AI) solutions.

The company has strengthened its collaboration with Nvidia to help enterprises adopt AI technologies through the expansion of the Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio, while announcing the new Dell AI Factory with Nvidia that will help customers accelerate integration of their data, AI tools and on-premises infrastructure to maximise their generative AI (GenAI) investments.

“Our enterprise customers are looking for an easy way to implement AI solutions – that is exactly what Dell Technologies and Nvidia are delivering,” says Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell Technologies. “Through our combined efforts, organisations can seamlessly integrate data with their own use cases and streamline the development of customised GenAI models.”

Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, adds: “AI factories are central to creating intelligence on an industrial scale. Together, Nvidia and Dell are helping enterprises create AI factories to turn their proprietary data into powerful insights.”

Introducing the new offerings, Varun Chhabra, senior vice-president: ISG and telecom at Dell Technologies, states: “Customers tell us that bringing AI to customer data with all the guardrails is not easy. They want help navigating the challenges.”

Dell research indicates that 56% of organisations cite a lack of accuracy as a relevant GenAI risk, while 72% state that managing data is a top challenge. At the same time, 58% of organisations lack technical skill and experience difficulty integrating GenAI with their existing infrastructure.

Despite this, by 2025, two-thirds of business will leverage a combination of GenAI and RAG to power domain-specific self-service knowledge recovery, which is expected to improve their decision efficacy by 50%.

Through close collaboration between Dell and Nvidia, additions to the end-to-end Dell Generative AI Solutions portfolio helps customers modernise with AI, accelerate business transformation and boost productivity.

Dell AI Factory with Nvidia

This is the industry’s first end-to-end AI enterprise solution integrating Dell’s compute, storage, client device, software and services capabilities with Nvidia’s advanced AI infrastructure and software suite, all underpinned by a high-speed networking fabric.

Delivered as a fully integrated solution, Dell AI Factory with Nvidia takes advantage of rack-level design, with rigorous testing and validation to deliver a seamless solution for transforming data into valuable insights and outcomes.

This solution also leverages existing offerings in enterprise data security with accompanying Dell services offerings in security and privacy.

The Dell AI Factory with Nvidia supports a wide array of AI use cases and applications to support the entire GenAI lifecycle, from model creation and tuning, to augmentation and inferencing.

Customers can also take advantage of enterprise-grade professional services that help organisations accelerate their strategy, data preparation, implementation, and adoption of the AI Factory, advancing AI capabilities.

The Dell AI Factory with Nvidia is available via traditional channels and Dell APEX.

New hardware offerings

Dell Technologies will collaborate with Nvidia to introduce a rack scale, high-density, liquid-cooled architecture based on the Nvidia Grace Blackwell Superchip.

These systems will support the next-generation ecosystem aiming to provide the foundation for improvements in performance density for enterprise AI workloads.

Dell PowerEdge XE9680 servers will support new Nvidia GPU models, including the Nvidia B200 Tensor Core GPU, expected to offer up to 15 times higher AI inference performance and lower total cost of ownership.

Dell PowerEdge servers will also support other Nvidia Blackwell architecture-based GPUs as well as H200 Tensor Core GPUs and Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand and Spectrum-X Ethernet networking platforms.

AI-specific solution stack

Dell Generative AI Solutions with Nvidia – Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) leverages new microservices in Nvidia AI Enterprise to offer a ­­pre-validated, full-stack solution to speed enterprise AI adoption with RAG.

This solution helps organisations improve GenAI model quality and increase results accuracy with proprietary business data and knowledge bases.

Dell Generative AI Solutions with Nvidia – Model Training offers a pre-validated, full-stack solution for organisations seeking to build their own custom, domain-specific models.

Dell Data Lakehouse, now globally available, is an open, modern data lakehouse that helps organisations discover, process, and analyse data in one place across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Greg Findlen, senior vice-president: ISG, AI and data management solutions at Dell Technologies, comments: “As customer looks to implement AI, they find access to data is critical.

“Storage needs to support structured and unstructured data including models – so the best storage options are critical.”

Dell PowerScale is the world’s first Ethernet storage solution validated with Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with DGX H100 systems, helping customers achieve faster and more efficient AI storage.

Underpinning all these offering, Dell Professional Services for GenAI expands with support from Nvidia AI and infrastructure experts to help customers integrate, manage and secure these solutions to achieve business results faster.

Dell Implementation Services now include capabilities to deliver Dell’s new RAG solution, model training and the Dell Data Lakehouse, as well as new Advisory Services for GenAI Data Security that help customers assess and minimise security risks.

Dave Vellante, chief analyst at theCUBE Research, states: “Organisations are rushing to experiment with AI but there are many challenges to achieving ROI. Data sovereignty issues, legal and compliance concerns and data quality are all top of mind.

“New offerings, such as Dell’s Generative AI Solutions with Nvidia – RAG, provide enterprises a simpler on-ramp to GenAI, helping to increase confidence and develop their own trusted GenAI capabilities that can deliver substantial business impact.

“Our research shows that companies are turning to industry leaders like Dell and Nvidia to help provide AI expertise and services to lower risk and get to ROI sooner.”