Desktop Support Engineer I – Western Cape Cape Town

Yearning for More in Your Career? iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.

We are seeking a Desktop Support Engineer I. If you’re a master of all things tech and have a passion for solving complex problems, then we want you on our team.

What you’ll do:

General support of end-user computing for hardware, networking, printing, application, OS and boardroom equipment

Set up and preparation of hardware for distribution to users.

Achieve expected SLA, quality requirements and KPIs to support client contract objectives.

Excellent verbal communication to deliver remote or telephonic support.

Effective time and call management to support contractual objectives.

Effective use of Call Management systems and tools to effectively measure delivery of services.

Ensure effective resolution of calls within agreed timelines at expected service quality.

Timeous escalation to ensure resolution within agreed timelines.

Frequent and appropriate communication with users’ resolution progress of incidents and requests

Your expertise:

5-7 Years of IT Experience in Desktop and end-user Support

Must be experienced in Microsoft environment, practical approach, IT generalist

Network Support would be advantageous

Qualifications required:

A+, N+, Microsoft Certification would be advantageous

Office 365 Fundamentals

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Cape Town

Work Environment:Standard office environment.

Physical Demands: Assist occasionally with moving or installing computer hardware

Travel:No traveling required. Will be based on-site at the client premises in Claremont.

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position