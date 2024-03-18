DevOps Engineer Remote – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Develop & implement SOPs for all DevOps and Sysadmin related tasks, automating these as far as possible as the next DevOps Engineer sought by a dynamic GIS Software Specialist. You will be expected to be available outside office hours to respond to critical situations (critical situations will be few and far between because you will have set up such reliable systems!). Applicants must have at least 2 years’ work experience in a similar role, Linux, GitHub, GitLab or equivalent, CI/CD, Rancher, Kubernetes, Docker, Nginx, Traekif, Apache, Grafana, Prometheus, Ansible, Chef/Terraform and DBA and Security experience, Performance profiling, troubleshooting and optimisation.

If you are passionate about automation and measurement, then apply NOW to become part of an exciting niche software team!

DUTIES:

You will be responsible for developing and implementing SOPs for all devops and sysadmin related tasks and automating these as far as possible.

We will expect you to keep yourself abreast of the latest trends and to continuously learn. Your input will be valued in guiding technology choices and developing devops strategy.

You will be a critical element of several projects at the same time, interacting with the client, with the project team and with management.

You will need to understand system architecture and design, provide input into new ones and improve existing ones.

REQUIREMENTS:

Linux system administration

GCP, AWS or Azure experience

Git version control and GitHub, GitLab or equivalent workflows

Security (database, filesystem, network, encryption, etc.)

Performance profiling, troubleshooting and optimisation

System monitoring and alerts (such as Grafana, Prometheus)

CI and CD

SDLC management

Automated testing

Rancher and Kubernetes (or equivalent)

Docker (or equivalent)

Web server configuration and optimisation (Nginx, Traefik, Apache)

DBA experience

Scaling strategies

Backup and recovery

Service-based architectures and microservices

Provisioning tools like Ansible, Chef or Terraform or similar

Experience minimum two years

A fast and reliable internet connection

To your advantage

Python Programming

Django Web Framework

PostgreSQL RDBMS

REST Service Architecture Style

Geographic Information Systems

ATTRIBUTES:

A good command of English, both written and spoken

A good communicator

A noise free environment for online meetings

Positive “can-do” attitude

Enjoy working in a fast-paced environment

Finger on the pulse of the latest trends online

Working with multiple projects and teams

Communication with clients, team members and management

A good sense of humour is always nice 🙂

