Elon Musk’s xAI open sources Grok language model

xAI, the artificial intelligence company headed by Elon Musk, has officially made its Grok language model open source.

Last week, Musk announced that he was planning to open-source the product, and yesterday (17 March), this was done.

“We are releasing the weights and architecture of our 314-billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model, Grok-1,” the company announced on its Web site.

“This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue.

“We are releasing the weights and the architecture under the Apache 2.0 license.”

Musk has been vocal in his criticism of ChatGPT, which he has said abandoned its original purpose of being a non-profit with an open-source model. He has also filed lawsuits against the founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman by pursuing a for-profit, closed-source model.

xAI was launched about nine months ago as a competitor to other AI companies like OpenAI, and launched the Grok language model in November.

Publication of Grok’s code means other companies and software developers can lodify and reuse it to build AI applications.

Google and Meta have also open sourced their AI technology.