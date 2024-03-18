Enterprise Email Archive Systems Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

- 8+ Years’ Microsoft Exchange back-end Experience
- Experience in architecting/designing of highly available email archive solution
- Extensive working knowledge of PowerShell & TCP/IP and firewall rules for publishing via OWA
- Recommended: Knowledge of MS Active Directory; SAN technologies and TCP/IP Networking & Firewall Rules; SIP, ISDN & PRI
Desired Skills:
- ITIL Foundation
- MCSE Messaging
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
