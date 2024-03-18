Enterprise Email Archive Systems Administrator

Mar 18, 2024

  • 8+ Years’ Microsoft Exchange back-end Experience
  • Experience in architecting/designing of highly available email archive solution
  • Extensive working knowledge of PowerShell & TCP/IP and firewall rules for publishing via OWA
  • Recommended: Knowledge of MS Active Directory; SAN technologies and TCP/IP Networking & Firewall Rules; SIP, ISDN & PRI

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL Foundation
  • MCSE Messaging

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Certified in Veritas Enterprise Vault Archiving
? MCSE Messaging;
? Mandatory: Certified in Veritas Enterprise Vault Archiving

