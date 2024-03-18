Field Technician

Mar 18, 2024

Our client in the Office Automation industry, based in Port Elizabeth, is currently looking to add a Field Technician to their team.

An exciting career opportunity awaits you!
Requirements:

  • Must have minimum 3 years technical experience on copiers, printers, and faxes.
  • Experience in IT, digital equipment, printing, scanning, connecting MFP to network and wireless/mobile devices.
  • Valid Drivers’ License and own reliable motor vehicle is essential.
  • Experience in both color and B/W printers and copiers is essential.
  • Must be able to communicate well with clients and co-workers.
  • Must be always neat and presentable.
  • Must be a team player and add value to the team.
  • M-PLUS completed (minimum Network Professional).
  • A+ and N+ Comptia certified will be advantageous.

Job Duties:

  • Attend to technical and software field calls within the required SLA’s.
  • Setting up and delivering devices to end users.
  • Setting up and linking end users for printing and scanning to devices.
  • Manage cell data usage for use via the Mobile APP.
  • Manage boot stock and keep boot stock within acceptable levels.
  • Technical and software support to clients.
  • Complete relevant calls accurately via the Mobile APP, whilst adhering to the mobile call process.
  • Maintain vehicle logbook accurately.
  • Meet required deadlines and work overtime when necessary.
  • Attend training as and when required assuming all M-PLUS Product Training is completed in advance.
  • Completing of M-PLUS/E-Learning product training courses as per time frames set.

Kindly be advised that should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, pleased consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • M-PLUS
  • A+ and N+ Comptia
  • technical experience
  • copiers
  • printers
  • and faxes.

Learn more/Apply for this position