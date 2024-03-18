Front End Developer LW2517

UX Design and Programming: A solid foundation in user experience design principles and front-end programming languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) to craft seamless application interfaces.

A solid foundation in user experience design principles and front-end programming languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript) to craft seamless application interfaces. Data Visualisation and BI Tools: Proficiency in data visualisation tools (Power BI, Tableau) to create interactive dashboards and infographics.

Proficiency in data visualisation tools (Power BI, Tableau) to create interactive dashboards and infographics. UI/UX Design: Strong design skills with a focus on user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) best practices to ensure intuitive and engaging applications.

Strong design skills with a focus on user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) best practices to ensure intuitive and engaging applications. Integration and APIs: Knowledge of API usage and integration techniques to connect applications with various data sources and services.

Knowledge of API usage and integration techniques to connect applications with various data sources and services. Collaboration and Agile Methodologies: Familiarity with agile development practices and collaboration tools (Azure DevOps, Trello) to work effectively in a team environment and manage project workflows.

Familiarity with agile development practices and collaboration tools (Azure DevOps, Trello) to work effectively in a team environment and manage project workflows. Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) charter.

We are seeking a creative and technically adept Application Developer to join our IT department, focusing on the development of interactive dashboards and infographics. You will leverage platforms such as PowerApps and other graphical tools to build intuitive reporting solutions that visualise the data gathered from our cloud database footprint analysis. This role requires a blend of design skills and technical knowledge to create applications that enhance stakeholder understanding and decision-making.

Conduct comprehensive research and analysis of company database usage across public cloud platforms, primarily Azure and AWS.

Design and develop interactive dashboards and infographics using Low Code/No Code platforms or other standard frameworks, to represent data on cloud database usage, costs, health, and security.

Work closely with the Cloud Database Analyst team to understand the data and insights that need to be communicated to internal stakeholders.

Create user-friendly interfaces and visualisations that simplify complex data sets and allow users to explore and interact with the information.

Implement best practices in application development and data visualisation to ensure the accessibility, usability, and responsiveness of dashboards.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and feedback, ensuring that the developed applications meet their needs and expectations.

Maintain and update applications as needed, incorporating new data and insights, and optimising performance.

Train end-users on how to effectively utilise the dashboards and provide support as needed.

Stay up to date with the latest trends and tools in application development, data visualisation, and dashboard design.

Minimum Requirements:

Education:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Graphic Design, or a related field.

Proven experience in developing applications using modern frameworks and platforms.

Strong portfolio showcasing previous work with interactive dashboards, data visualisation, and infographics.

Advantageous:

Advanced Programming Languages: Proficiency in additional programming languages (Java, C#, Python) and frameworks (React, Angular, NET) for versatile back end and front-end development.

Proficiency in additional programming languages (Java, C#, Python) and frameworks (React, Angular, NET) for versatile back end and front-end development. Mobile Development: Experience with mobile app development platforms (iOS/Swift, Android/Kotlin, React Native) for creating responsive and cross-platform mobile applications.

Experience with mobile app development platforms (iOS/Swift, Android/Kotlin, React Native) for creating responsive and cross-platform mobile applications. Cloud Computing: Familiarity with cloud services (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) for deploying and scaling applications, as well as knowledge of cloud-native development practices.

Familiarity with cloud services (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud) for deploying and scaling applications, as well as knowledge of cloud-native development practices. DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD): Understanding of DevOps principles and tools (Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions) for automating the software delivery process.

Understanding of DevOps principles and tools (Jenkins, GitLab CI, GitHub Actions) for automating the software delivery process. Database and Data Management: Experience with database technologies (SQL, NoSQL) and an understanding of data modelling and management for robust application data handling.

Desired Skills:

FrontEnd Developer

UX

UI

Visualisation

Learn more/Apply for this position