Full Stack Developer (TypeScript/React/Node.js) (CPT Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic provider of innovative Digital, Data and CRM solutions seeks a seasoned Full Stack Developer whose core role will be to build an MVP for a greenfield SaaS product. The ideal candidate must have 3+ years suitable work experience including full stack development using TypeScript/React/Node.js. You must have strong AWS/DevOps and be technology agnostic, you see a technology as a means to an end, not the end itself and you challenge assumptions and try build the simplest solution possible that solves the problem at hand.

DUTIES:

Work closely with a Designer and Founders to build an MVP and make key technical decisions along the way.

Deploy the MVP to production.

REQUIREMENTS:

You have 3+ years of relevant experience.

You are technology agnostic, you see a technology as a means to an end, not the end itself.

You challenge assumptions and try build the simplest solution possible that solves the problem at hand.

You’re self-starter with excellent communication skills.

You’re experienced in Full Stack TypeScript/React/Node.js.

You have enough AWS / DevOps skills to be dangerous.

You have experience working remotely.

Are able to attend the occasional in-person meeting in Cape Town.

COMMENTS:

