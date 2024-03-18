Full Stack Java Developer Learnership – Copy at Geeks4learning

Mar 18, 2024

We are currently recruiting for our Systems Developer Learnership Programme. Please see below for more information:

Learnership Requirements:

Education

Grade 12 is essential:

  • Maths (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)
  • English (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)
  • 2nd language (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)
  • National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

Specific Requirements

  • Not be engaged in post Matric studies or formal employment
  • Be between the ages of 18 and 29 years
  • Passion for IT (Systems Development) and career-orientated

Personal attributes and Skills

  • Effective communication skills in verbal and non-verbal English language
  • Good work attitude and work ethic
  • Diligent and hard-working
  • Self-driven and goal-oriented toward your career
  • Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
  • Good attention to detail
  • Time management and planning skills
  • Ability to work independently
  • Team-oriented and ability to work well within a team
  • Basic computer skills

Our Hiring Process:

  • Submit your application for the learnership programme
  • Complete the questionnaire and send relevant documents
  • Write an IKM assessment
  • Attend an interviews to assess your knowledge and skills
  • Begin your journey to excellence

As an equal opportunity company we believe in giving people with disabilities a fair chance to pursue a successful career.

Desired Skills:

  • Knowlege and Passion For
  • Basic Computer Skills
  • Time Management
  • Self-Driven
  • Critical Thinker

About The Employer:

We live in a digital age that is being pushed forward by rapidly evolving technology and information systems. In all industries, there is a need for qualified {{IT}} professionals to drive digital strategy and capabilities forward. Skilled data engineers, machine learning specialists and other {{IT}} professionals are in high demand in all industries.

Learn more/Apply for this position