Fullstack Developer-Cloud (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?
We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Fullstack Developer-Cloud. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
Are you ready to change the industry through Cloud Technologies?
ESSENTIAL SKILLS:
- At least 8 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)
- At least 5 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus
- At least 5 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)
Frontend:
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies
- JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS
- Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React
- Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)
- Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)
- Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident-, Problem- and Changemanagement)
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Don’t waste time, apply now!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Spring
- Spring Boot or Quarkus
- Unit 2 E2E
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- HTML 5
- CSS
- Angular
- React
- Kubernetes
- GitLab
- Terraform
- Ansible
- Incident-
- Problem- and Changemanagement
- AWM