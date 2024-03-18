Fullstack Developer-Cloud (Senior) – Gauteng Midrand

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Fullstack Developer-Cloud. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

Are you ready to change the industry through Cloud Technologies?

ESSENTIAL SKILLS:

At least 8 years ‘ experience in Java developing (Java EE)

At least 5 years ‘ experience in either Spring, Spring Boot or Quarkus

At least 5 years ‘ experience with Test Frameworks (From Unit 2 E2E)

Frontend:

At least 3 years’ worth of experience in front-end technologies

JavaScript, Typescript, HTML 5, CSS

Knowledge in UI frameworks e.g. Angular (Version 9 or higher) or React

Profound knowledge in working with container (e.g. Docker) and container orchestration (Kubernetes)

Experience with Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery tools (e.g. GitHub Actions: GitLab, Terraform, Ansible)

Experience with ITIL Operation processes (Incident-, Problem- and Changemanagement)

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Don’t waste time, apply now!

