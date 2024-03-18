Fullstack Java Developer

Calling all Fullstack Java Developers! Our clients who are a leading automotive company dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation are looking for an Advanced Fullstack Java Developer located in the Midrand/Menlyn region. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of a great hybrid model and international trips.

Requirements:

IT Degree / Diploma advantageous

At least 5-8 years JAVA development experience

Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Java EE

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)

Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)

EJB (Back-end)

RESTful and SOAP services

SQL (Oracle, Postgres)

GitHub

Cloud Architecture

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills:

JSF

Angular

PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)

Build Tools (Maven)

Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)

Git, Bitbucket

Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

Kubernetes

Linux / Unix experience

Docker

Terraform

Jira, Confluence

DevOps

