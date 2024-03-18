Fullstack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Calling all Fullstack Java Developers! Our clients who are a leading automotive company dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation are looking for an Advanced Fullstack Java Developer located in the Midrand/Menlyn region. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of a great hybrid model and international trips.
Requirements:
- IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
- At least 5-8 years JAVA development experience
- Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
- Java EE
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
- Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
- EJB (Back-end)
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- GitHub
- Cloud Architecture
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
- Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills:
- JSF
- Angular
- PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
- Build Tools (Maven)
- Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)
- Git, Bitbucket
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
- Kubernetes
- Linux / Unix experience
- Docker
- Terraform
- Jira, Confluence
- DevOps
Interested? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- JAVA
- JS
- UI
- SQL
- GITHUB
- AGILE
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid