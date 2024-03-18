Fullstack Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Mar 18, 2024

Calling all Fullstack Java Developers! Our clients who are a leading automotive company dedicated to revolutionizing the industry with cutting-edge technology and innovation are looking for an Advanced Fullstack Java Developer located in the Midrand/Menlyn region. Work in a dynamic environment with the benefit of a great hybrid model and international trips.

Requirements:

  • IT Degree / Diploma advantageous
  • At least 5-8 years JAVA development experience
  • Experience in implementing and monitoring solutions.
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Agile working experience advantageous
  • Java EE
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (Angular, NodeJS)
  • Java Application Server (Payara/Glassfish/JBoss etc.)
  • EJB (Back-end)
  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • GitHub
  • Cloud Architecture
  • Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
  • Design and development of Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience.
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Advantageous Skills:

  • JSF
  • Angular
  • PaaS Knowledge (Cloud, AWS ECS / Fargate / Lambda)
  • Build Tools (Maven)
  • Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)
  • Git, Bitbucket
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
  • Kubernetes
  • Linux / Unix experience
  • Docker
  • Terraform
  • Jira, Confluence
  • DevOps

Desired Skills:

  • JAVA
  • JS
  • UI
  • SQL
  • GITHUB
  • AGILE

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

