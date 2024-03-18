Helpdesk/Remote Support Technician

Start NOW!

Our client in the technology and telecoms industry is urgently looking to appoint an experienced Technician to handle 1st line, remote support.

Position will suit someone who is passionate about IT and who wants to learn and grow!

Must be able to work in Randburg, 7.30m to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Salary offered will depend on experience and qualifications.

Apply now to avoid disappointment.

Desired Skills:

Helpdesk

1st line support

Remote support

About The Employer:

Fast paced, vibrant and high performance environment

Learn more/Apply for this position