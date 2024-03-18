Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?
We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.
They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.
Core Role tasks and responsibilities:
- Strong conceptual skills
- Advanced knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures
- Advanced knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases
- Solid knowledge in version control systems and branching models
- Solid knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Core Java
- Java Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years