Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long-term contract available for a Java Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Core Role tasks and responsibilities:

Strong conceptual skills

Advanced knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures

Advanced knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases

Solid knowledge in version control systems and branching models

Solid knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Core Java

Java Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position