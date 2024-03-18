JavaScript Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long-term contract available for a JavaScript Full Stack Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Core Role tasks and responsibilities:

AWS ECS, Lambda experience

TypeScript / JavaScript

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

React, Typescript and backend development

Mongo

Desired Skills:

Javascript

