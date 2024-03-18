JavaScript Full Stack Developer

Mar 18, 2024

Are you interested in working for one of the largest automotive industries in the world?

We have an amazing long-term contract available for a JavaScript Full Stack Developer. This position is based in the Gauteng region with a hybrid approach being on-site and remote. With the hybrid model you have the luxury to work from the comfort of your home 80% of the time.

They have offices in Midrand, Menlyn and Roslyn.

Core Role tasks and responsibilities:

  • AWS ECS, Lambda experience
  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • React, Typescript and backend development
  • Mongo

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

  • Javascript

