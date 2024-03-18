Junior Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client is a prestigious boutique corporate advisory firm with a pan-African footprint, specializing in investor readiness and capital raising across various industries, with a dynamic team that thrives in a collaborative, client-facing environment.

Our client is offering an exhilarating opportunity for a Corporate Advisory Junior Analyst or Analyst to join their team. This role promises exposure to high-stakes financial transactions and the chance to contribute to transformative business strategies.

Responsibilities:

Craft comprehensive financial models to capture the essence and potential of diverse businesses

Provide vital support through transaction stages: confidentiality agreements, mandates, and term sheets

Prepare and dissect critical company/investor documentation with a fine-tooth comb

Engage in meticulous company valuations and report drafting that influence key financial decisions

Requirements:

CA (SA) designation

Advanced Microsoft excel skills and financial modelling skills

Exceptional writing and presentation skills, coupled with a gift for clear and effective communication

The agility to navigate and appraise a spectrum of industry landscapes

A genuine passion for financial markets and a grasp of venture capital and private equity dynamics

Self-motivated individuals with a sharp eye for detail and superior time management capabilities

Desired Skills:

Financial Modelling

