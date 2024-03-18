Network Operations Centre Back Office Adminstrator – Gauteng Johannesburg

Role purpose:

To ensure full availability and accessibility of all NOC systems for efficient & uninterruptible operation of ATC Network Operation Centre (NOC). The NOC Back-office administrator will be the in-house point of contact for all monitoring system issues from both internal employees as well as contracted vendors. Responsible for implementation and training of new monitoring systems those will be deployed time to time Responsible for existing systems enhancement/upgrades.

Accountabilities

Research and implementing improvements to operational procedures, policies, and network management tools/systems.

Analyse fault resolution process and develop scripts and reports.

Optimize, develop, and create permanent and ad hoc reports.

Provide support for NOC Teams in resolving complex faults and providing lasting solutions.

Ensure optimal performance of all monitoring and performance management tools while meeting aggressive deadlines and regularly communicating status of troubleshooting, administrative and project efforts.

Plan for training on NOC systems whenever required and ensure all NOC staff are fully trained on all NOC systems as well as Support NOC supervisors whenever required.

Core competencies, knowledge, and experience:

Strong interpersonal skills with excellent verbal and written communication, able to manage internal and external team coordination.

Numerical reasoning with analytical thinking and strategic insight, proficient in problem solving, able to navigate through difficult business challenges. Preferably project accounting or purchasing management experience.

Strong report writing skills with advanced understanding of MS Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint) essential.

Must have technical / professional qualifications:

Matric essential.

Minimum 2-3 years of experience in a NOC environment.

Skills in presentation and technical reporting

Ability to guide others in analyzing complex network related problems.

Must have strong quantitative, analytical, and critical thinking skills.

Assertive, self-starter, proactive, innovative, attention to detail

Ability to communicate technical information to non-technical people.

Ability to work with functional groups and different level of employees throughout MAST organization to achieve business results effectively and professionally.

Service delivery & support process training.

Desired Skills:

Research And Development

Training And Development

Reporting

People Management

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

